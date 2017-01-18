Quantcast

Rollover crash in Goshen

GOSHEN, Vt. -

A close call for a Brandon woman who rolled her car in Goshen.

It happened on Carlisle Hill Road just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Vermont State Police say Sarah Wideawake, 33, said an oncoming car swerved into her lane. She told police she tried to avoid the collision and ending up sliding and rolling downhill.

Police don't believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

