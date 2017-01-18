Quantcast

Vt. National Guard civil support team set to train - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Vt. National Guard civil support team set to train

Posted: Updated:
COLCHESTER, Vt. -

The Vermont National Guard's 15th civil support team is set to train all day Wednesday at St. Michael's College in Colchester.

The team helps agencies by providing specially trained personnel communication and equipment to analyze hazardous materials.

Guard officials say training outside of traditional military facilities is essential.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.