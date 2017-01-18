Sentencing delayed for ex-Vermont selectman in drug case

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A federal judge has delayed the sentencing of a former Vermont selectman who admitted in a plea deal that he plotted to distribute cocaine and oxycodone in 2014 and 2015.

The Burlington Free Press reports sentencing was delayed on Tuesday for Bernard Savage, of Alburgh, and his wife, Patti. A new hearing wasn't immediately scheduled.

Bernard Savage faces a sentence of up to two decades in prison and a $1 million fine after pleading guilty.

His attorney on Tuesday said she might be missing recorded meetings Bernard had with a confidential informant and investigators.

The judge suggested the lawyers talk with investigators to see whether anything is missing.

Patti Savage pleaded guilty to possessing oxycodone in exchange for a year of probation.

