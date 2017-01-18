Quantcast

Mount Wachusett gets 3rd president since 1963

BOSTON (AP) - Mount Wachusett Community College in Massachusetts has its third president in its more than 50-year history.

The state Board of Higher Education voted unanimously Tuesday to approve James Vander Hooven as president of the Gardner-based school, founded in 1963.

Board members say they approved Vander Hooven because of his experience and commitment to accessible higher education.

Vander Hooven most recently was the vice president for enrollment management at Landmark College in Vermont.

He will take over from Daniel Asquino, who has been president of Mount Wachusett since 1987.

Asquino will remain through a transition period, with the new president officially taking over on March 19.

Vander Hooven was previously president of Tohono O'odham Community College in Tucson, Arizona. He has also worked at schools in New Hampshire and Colorado.

