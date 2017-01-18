1st state library in the nation celebrates 300th anniversary

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire State Library - the first state library in America - is celebrating its 300th anniversary this year.

In January 1717, New Hampshire's 27th General Assembly met in Portsmouth, passing several orders and resolves, including on setting aside law books that became the start of the library.

Throughout the year, the library will post 300 "fun facts" of information, as well as New Hampshire library history and state literary history, on its Facebook and Twitter accounts. A new section on its website will be devoted to the anniversary.

At Wednesday's Governor and Council meeting, Republican Gov. Chris Sununu was scheduled to read a proclamation naming 2017 "New Hampshire State Library Year."

