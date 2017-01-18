Sununu taps former rival Edelblut to lead education dept.

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE

Associated Press

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Republican Gov. Chris Sununu has nominated a school choice advocate to lead New Hampshire's education department.

The new governor named Frank Edelblut on Tuesday as his choice for education commissioner. Edelblut is a former state representative who challenged Sununu for the GOP gubernatorial nomination. If appointed, he'll succeed Commissioner Virginia Barry.

Edelblut's nomination requires a public hearing and approval from the 5-member, Republican-controlled Executive Council.

Edelblut home-schooled his seven children and is a strong proponent of expanding school choice and limiting federal involvement in local schools. The education commissioner oversees K-12 public schools and the implementation of federal and state education policies and guidelines.

Sununu announced the nomination but hasn't made further comment on it. Democrats are critical of the pick because Edelblut lacks a professional background in education.

