New NH ID cards to feature state outline, purple lilac

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - State officials say they're phasing in a new design for New Hampshire's identification cards over the next five years.

WMUR-TV reports officials announced on Tuesday that new driver's licenses and non-driver identification cards will feature a design with a more colorful background.

The cards will have a profile of the Old Man of the Mountain, a granite face-like profile that crumbled to the ground nearly 15 years ago, as well as an outline of the state and a purple lilac - the state's official flower.

The cards will also have new security features.

Department of Motor Vehicles Director Elizabeth Bielecki says customers can wait to obtain the new license until their regular renewal date. The phase-in process requires no additional action or cost for residents.

