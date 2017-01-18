Quantcast

NH ski resorts report a strong holiday weekend

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire ski resorts say they had a strong holiday weekend, with enough snow and clear skies.

Jessyca Keeler of Ski NH says skier visit numbers either met ski resort predictions or surpassed them for the period ending Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day. For most resorts, the long weekend performed close to a five- or six-year average, with better performance than the last two to three years.

With 6 or more inches of new snow predicted for most New Hampshire ski areas through Wednesday, conditions for next weekend are expected to be ideal.

