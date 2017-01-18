BB gun vandal hits Burlington cars

Burlington Police are investigating a rash of vandalism involving cars and a BB gun. Police say someone is shooting out the windows of parked cars.

"Some vehicles have all five windows shot out, that's a significant dollar amount for those victims to have to recoup themselves, sometimes covered by insurance, but not always," said Lt. Michael Warren, Burlington Police Department.

They say between 2016 and 2017, there have been about 150 incidents of this type of vandalism. They are offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction. Anyone with information should call Burlington Police at 802-658-2704.

Last spring, we reported on similar incidents in Winooski and Colchester.