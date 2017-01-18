Just-installed smoke detectors credited with saving 4 lives

BRIGHTON, Vt. (AP) - Vermont State Police are crediting two fire safety officials with saving the lives of three children and an adult who safely escaped a fire in a Brighton home days after the officials required that smoke detectors be installed in the building.

The Caledonian Record reports the fire broke out early Sunday and destroyed the home.

Children aged 1, 5, and 6 and an adult all escaped unharmed.

Vermont State Police Sgt. Larry Smith says a report by Brighton Assistant Fire Chief Walt Driscoll required the installation after hearing the home didn't have them and electrical problems were being reported. A follow-up inspection by Division of Fire Safety investigator Tim Angell ensured the installation took place.

The home was destroyed. The fire was blamed on electrical problems.

