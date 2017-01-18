Quantcast

In letter, 9 attorneys general urge rejection of EPA nominee - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

In letter, 9 attorneys general urge rejection of EPA nominee

Posted: Updated:

BOSTON (AP) - The Democratic attorneys general of eight states and the District of Columbia are urging the U.S. Senate to reject Republican President-elect Donald Trump's nomination of Scott Pruitt to run the Environmental Protection Agency.

The attorneys general expressed "strong opposition" to Pruitt in a letter sent to the chairman and ranking Democrat on the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee on the eve of Wednesday's confirmation hearing.

The letter states that Pruitt, as Oklahoma attorney general, attacked the same rules the EPA is charged with enforcing. The letter notes lawsuits Pruitt filed to try to block the agency's enforcement of federal clean air standards.

Signers of the letter included the attorneys general of Massachusetts, New York, Delaware, Hawaii, Oregon, Vermont, Rhode Island and Maryland, states carried by Democrat Hillary Clinton in November.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.