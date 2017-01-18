Quantcast

Sanders grills Trump's education pick

WASHINGTON -

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders grilled the potential secretary of education Tuesday on whether she's fit to shape the nation's education system moving forward.

Billionaire Betsy Devos is President-elect Donald Trump's pick for secretary of education, but she has never worked in a public school system.

During a confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill, Sanders questioned whether she has the experience for the job.

Sen. Bernie Sanders: Do you think if you were not a multibillionaire, if your family has not made hundreds of millions of dollars of contributions to the Republican Party do you think you would be sitting here today?"

Betsy DeVos: As a matter of fact, I do think there would be that possibility. I've worked very hard on behalf of parents and children for the last almost 30 years to be a voice for parents, a voice for parents and to empower to make decisions on behalf of their children, primarily low-income children.

Devos was also asked about her potential boss's controversial comments about groping women that were caught on tape. She says if that behavior happened in a school, she would consider it sexual assault.

DeVos did not rule out stripping funding from public schools.

