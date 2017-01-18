Sanders grills Trump's education pick

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders grilled the potential secretary of education Tuesday on whether she's fit to shape the nation's education system moving forward.

Billionaire Betsy Devos is President-elect Donald Trump's pick for secretary of education, but she has never worked in a public school system.

During a confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill, Sanders questioned whether she has the experience for the job.

Sen. Bernie Sanders: Do you think if you were not a multibillionaire, if your family has not made hundreds of millions of dollars of contributions to the Republican Party do you think you would be sitting here today?"

Betsy DeVos: As a matter of fact, I do think there would be that possibility. I've worked very hard on behalf of parents and children for the last almost 30 years to be a voice for parents, a voice for parents and to empower to make decisions on behalf of their children, primarily low-income children.

Devos was also asked about her potential boss's controversial comments about groping women that were caught on tape. She says if that behavior happened in a school, she would consider it sexual assault.

DeVos did not rule out stripping funding from public schools.