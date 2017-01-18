New creativity center opens in Burlington

There was an open house Wednesday for a new workspace in Burlington.

"We are very much like a gym. Except working and building, instead of working out," said Lars Torres, Generator executive director.

With 8,500-square feet of opportunity, Generator opened its doors to the public with an open house Wednesday. It's a makerspace with metal and woodworking stations, jewelry making and electronics and a place for creators to bounce ideas off each other and experiment.

"The goal is to create a community experience where people can share their skills, where they can build the tools and the technologies and the products that they are passionate about and where we can also provide training and education," said Torres.

With 23 individual studios, Generator is a place where everyone from artists to engineers can have a prototype idea and make it happen. Creators like Peter Talbot say that atmosphere is key to getting a new idea off the ground.

"It has provided a community and a grouping of tools that has given us the opportunity to expedite the design process," said Talbot.

It's a space for local students, as well. Chris Thompson from Champlain College hopes having a space like this for students to develop ideas will keep them here in Vermont.

"For our students not only do we want them to come here and work on projects. We also want to be able to encourage them to stay after they graduate," said Thompson.

It's a new space with growing opportunity and it's hoping to create new ideas with the different types of makers to call Generator home.