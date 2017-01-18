Pink police patches support fight against breast cancer

You don't have to be an officer to wear a special version of the Colchester Police Department patch.

The department is selling vibrant pink versions of its patches as part of the Pink Patch Project.

Public safety agencies nationwide are participating to raise awareness about the fight against breast cancer and to raise money for breast cancer research.

All the proceeds from the Colchester patches go to the Colchester CAN-survive Team which supports Making Strides Against Breast Cancer.

"The pink patch project has a website and we've received lots of letters and checks through the mail from people from all over the country to add to their collection," Colchester Police Chief Jennifer Morrison said.

The link to the national website is www.irwindaleca.gov/index.aspx?NID=363.

The Facebook page is www.facebook.com/pg/pinkpatchproject/.

The Winooski Police Department is also selling a pink version of its patch for the initiative.