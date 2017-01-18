St. Johnsbury working on details of prison work-camp expansion

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont town is working on a plan with the Department of Corrections to increase the number of inmates being held in what is now an underused prison work camp.

St. Johnsbury select board Chairman Jeff Moore tells the Caledonian Record that details need to be worked out before any deal can be finalized.

The board has promised a public hearing before making a decision.

The Caledonia Community Work Camp contains 112 beds but now holds about 50 inmates. The Department of Corrections would like to fill some of those beds with inmates who are not eligible for the work camp.

If the town accepts the additional inmates, the state has offered the municipality $1 million to address blighted buildings and to increase an annual payment from $20,000 to $50,000.

