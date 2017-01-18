Vt. prosecutor who disarmed shooter stops carrying gun to work

BARRE, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont prosecutor who disarmed the suspect in a fatal shooting of a social worker says he is no longer carrying a gun to work.

State's Attorney Scott Williams said Wednesday that while he believes that as a law enforcement officer, he has the authority to carry a gun to work, he no longer does after learning from a Times Argus report that some courthouse workers were concerned.

Authorities say Williams grabbed a rifle away from Jody Herring after she shot Lara Sobel outside a state office building in August 2015. Herring has been charged with Sobel's death and the slayings of three relatives. The case against her is pending.

Williams, a Navy veteran, said he might be able to prevent further tragedy if faced again with similar circumstances.

