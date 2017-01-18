Vt. prosecutor who disarmed shooter stops carrying gun to work

BARRE, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont prosecutor who disarmed the suspect in a fatal shooting of a social worker says he is no longer carrying a gun to work.
State's Attorney Scott Williams said Wednesday that while he believes that as a law enforcement officer, he has the authority to carry a gun to work, he no longer does after learning from a Times Argus report that some courthouse workers were concerned.
Authorities say Williams grabbed a rifle away from Jody Herring after she shot Lara Sobel outside a state office building in August 2015. Herring has been charged with Sobel's death and the slayings of three relatives. The case against her is pending.
Williams, a Navy veteran, said he might be able to prevent further tragedy if faced again with similar circumstances.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Related Stories:
State's attorney honored for risking life in tragic Barre shooting
Should Jody Herring stand trial for 4 murders?
Lawyer: Suspect in 4 murders not competent for trial
Added security for Vermont social workers
Does murder suspect's daughter pose a threat to community?
Vt. legislative committee hears testimony on security concerns for state workers
Is Vermont doing enough to protect social workers?
Daughter of woman charged in DCF worker shooting banned from crime scene
3 honored for heroic actions during Vt. DCF worker shooting
DCF commissioner: Threats on the rise after Sobel killing
Police: Suspect in 4 Vermont slayings may have recorded plans
Herring pleads not guilty to killing aunt, 2 cousins
Timeline of alleged murder spree in Central Vermont
Prosecutor, witness in social worker death, copes with guilt
Jody Herring charged in 3 more murders
Shumlin shares thoughts on tragedy in Central Vt.
Vigil honors 3 slain family members in Berlin
Herring family breaks silence about slain loved ones
Sobel funeral held; Vt. officials discuss new security measures
Herring family: Avoid social media fundraising sites
Mass. social workers hold vigil in honor of Vt. colleague
Barre woman pleads not guilty to killing state employee
Slow healing for communities hit by violence
State flags ordered at half-staff
Friends, family hold vigil for slain social worker
Shumlin: Vermonters Shocked, horrified, grief stricken
Herring officially charged in deadly Barre shooting
3 women found dead in Berlin related to Barre shooting suspect
Vt. leaders react to Barre murder, Berlin deaths
Surveillance video may show deadly Barre shooting
News
Quick Links
WCAX-TV
PO Box 4508
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.