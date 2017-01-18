Trump, Gov. Cuomo discuss tax policy, health care law repeal

NEW YORK (AP) - Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is saying he stressed to President-elect Donald Trump the impact of federal spending on state budgets.

Cuomo had a nearly hourlong meeting with the Republican president-elect at Trump Tower on Wednesday. The governor said they discussed the impact of federal tax policy and the potential repeal of the federal health care law on New York.

Cuomo has placed major infrastructure projects at the center of his agenda and said he hopes Trump will authorize federal spending for some of the projects, including a rehabilitation of Kennedy Airport.

Cuomo said, "New York is ready to build."

Secret Service agents prepared the lobby for Trump to appear with Cuomo, but the president-elect did not show. Cuomo is a rumored 2020 presidential candidate.

