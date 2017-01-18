Quantcast

Unemployment rate down slightly for December

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire officials say the state's unemployment rate went down slightly in December, to 2.6 percent.

The state employment security office says the preliminary seasonally adjusted unemployment rate is down a tenth of a percentage point from the November rate of 2.7 percent.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for December 2015 was 3.1 percent.

The state estimates that 733,020 people were employed last month, a decrease of 1,420 from the previous month and an increase of 15,700 from December 2015.

Nationally, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for December was 4.7 percent, an increase of a tenth of a percentage point from the November rate. It was a decrease of three tenths of a percentage point from the December 2015 rate.

