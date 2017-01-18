Senate bill aims to overrule mental health 'duty to warn' decision

Should mental health organizations be liable if one of their former patients turns violent? That's the question at the heart of a new bill making its way through the Vermon tStatehouse.

The Senate bill aims to overrule a decision by the Supreme Court last year by diluting the duty of mental health workers when it comes to warning about the risks of potentially violent patients.

The court case involved Michael Kuligoski, a 50-year-old St. Johnsbury furnace repairman who was the victim of a random, violent attack back in 2011.

"The defendant has displayed a variety of mental health and competency issues," said Caledonia County Deputy Benjamin Luna in February 2011.

Evan Rapoza allegedly beat Kuligoski over the head with a wrench and tried to drown him in a bucket. Kuligoski survived but remains permanently impaired.

In a controversial split decision, the Supreme Court ruled the Brattleboro Retreat and other providers failed to warn Rapoza's parents of the danger he posed to the public. Critics of the ruling who support the new Senate bill say it's opened the door for mental health providers to face negligence claims and has created confusion among providers.

"We've been asked a lot of questions as to what the decision means and it's very hard to provide our clients guidance," said Anne Cramer, lawyer for hospitals.

State mental health officials say the ruling has also contributed to a clog in the mental health system. Providers in an overabundance of caution are reluctant to release acute patients, creating a shortage of beds and a spike in emergency room admissions.

Opponents of the bill, including Kuligoski's lawyer, say health care providers have a duty to act whether the threat to a victim is specific or not.

"If a patient comes and credibly says I have a gun and I'm going to use it and they don't tell you who, the legislation would say they have no obligation to do anything because there's no identifiable victim. That's not consistent with public safety, it's not consistent with good medicine, It's not a good rule," said Richard Cassidy, Kuligoski's lawyer.

The question for lawmakers boils down to whether a mental patient poses imminent harm and whether there is an identifiable victim, but some on the judiciary committee aren't sold yet.

"In fairness, I think there's a legitimate reason to try to put the brakes to some extent. I'm concerned the way the bill is written currently goes too far," said Sen. Joe Benning, R-Caledonia County.

Senate leaders say the bill initially on the fast track now appears more complex.