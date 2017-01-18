Vermont first responders train for dangerous meth lab scenarios

Responding to reported meth labs in Vermont is a dangerous job.

You may have seen dozens of first responders suited up for that task at Fort Ethan Allen in Colchester Wednesday morning. But this time it was just a drill. Special teams from the state police, hazmat and the Vermont National Guard were training under the scenario of a fake meth lab in a college dorm. They had to find it, identify the dangers, collect the evidence and keep their team members and community safe. In the real world, there are no second chances and complacency kills. That's why they say exercises like this one are important.

"We tried different things. Some things here worked, some things didn't, and we've identified some things we need to work on. We did a man down drill on this and we have not done that. We all knew the process, we knew how it worked but we've never done it firsthand. This was a great training. it showed everyone exactly what we're going to do, what to expect and how we are going to take care of our own," said Lt. Reg Trayah, Vermont State Police.

Methamphetamine and butane honey oil are the most common drugs they're dealing with. Both are extremely volatile. These teams dismantle 15 to 20 labs a year.