How the TSA targets guns in airports

Two loaded handguns were caught in carry-on bags at Burlington International Airport security checkpoints last year.

"It happens, occasionally, that someone really will forget that they've got a gun in their bag. But that's not always the case," said Bruce McDonald, Vermont's federal security director.

It's up to federal security officers to get it right, as just one missed lethal item could lead to a threatening situation. Knives, kubatons, hollowed-out grenades and military-grade ammunition: "They've all been found at our checkpoint over the years," McDonald said.

The TSA says it's pretty rare for them to find fully loaded guns through security checkpoints here in Burlington. What's much more common, and just as concerning, is the discovery of pieces of guns.

"The firing pin, the rods, the assembly, the handles, the receiver. What we worry about is that a piece comes through Burlington, a piece comes through another airport and they all meet up in the same place, like let's say JFK, and then is assembled and we have a real threat on our hands," McDonald explained.

Under current TSA guidelines, unloaded guns and ammunition can be brought on a plane if they are in a locked, hard-sided container. The firearms have to be first declared to airlines and can only travel in the bottom of the plane.

"There's no problem with bringing a gun, as long as you know the rules about putting it through the checked baggage section," McDonald said.

But it's this legal process-- not a security failure-- that is now under the spotlight following the Fort Lauderdale airport shooting, where the gun was in his checked luggage. Nationally, the number of passengers caught with guns in their carry-ons is rising. Over 3,000 guns were discovered in carry-ons in 2016. That's five times more than the number discovered in 2005 and a 28 percent increase from 2015.

McDonald said, "I think the further we get away from 9/11, the less cognizant we all are of the precautions that we all have to take."

And not following those precautions could cost you. Bringing a loaded gun through a security checkpoint could lead to more than $7,000 in fines and a criminal referral.