Farmers Night kicks off at Vt. Statehouse

An annual Statehouse tradition kicks off Wednesday night.

It's called Farmers Night. Every Wednesday night from now until the end of the legislative session, the public can attend the free concerts under the Golden Dome. From Western Swing and poetry reading to performances by the Vermont Symphony Orchestra, organizers say the night grows out of an 18th-century tradition of lawmakers, many of them farmers, taking a night off to entertain each other.

"One night a week they're dedicated to doing something different. Something to restore their spirits, something to remind themselves that they have deep humanity and so they would entertain each other, they would read plays, they would play their music, many and most of them obviously were probably instrumentalists in some variety," said Sen. Allison Clarkson, D-Windsor County.

The Vermont Symphony Orchestra and conductor Jaime Laredo start off the Farmers Night series.