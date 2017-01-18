NY budget presented to North Country officials

Members of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's administration are touring the state to present the proposed budget for fiscal year 2018.

The state's commissioner for the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, Samuel Roberts, stopped by the town of Plattsburgh's offices to present the budget to North Country officials. The budget includes over $30 million for the Plattsburgh International Airport expansion which is expected to bring around 60 new jobs.

"We know we got our $38 million for the airport redevelopment, which is incredible and just to see that in the context of everything else that's going on in the state, and to see the recognition for Plattsburgh, I think we're in a good place right now in the North Country," said Simon Conroy, Clinton County legislator.

The expansion is expected to take two years to complete. The budget also includes funds to turn the former theme park Frontier Town, located in Essex County, into a new recreational park that would include camping, a visitors center and event space.