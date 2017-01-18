Is Rutland ready to care for refugee children?

The first refugee family is expected to arrive in Rutland any day now. Their arrival will mark the beginning of about 100 individuals making the city their new home. City officials say Rutland is prepared for their arrival, but one organization is afraid they aren't ready to properly care for refugee children due to a lack of resources.

The room at the Rutland County-Parent Child Center in Rutland is full of kids. It's one of the programs available to incoming refugee children.

"I'm most concerned about the language barrier," said Madeline Denis, Rutland County-Parent Child Center associate director.

Denis and Director Caprice Hover work a door away from each other and both agree their programs are in need of an interpreter.

"I am a big believer in that it doesn't always work over the phone, sometimes you need that interpreter with you on-site," said Hover.

Hover says they asked the Vermont Resettlement Program how to prepare for the refugees and the response was to budget for an interpreter. But Hover says that's close to impossible because the center already has a budget gap of $60,000 a year.

"Adding an interpreter on top of that would is just clearly creating more stress on the program," said Hover.

Rutland Mayor Christopher Louras orchestrated the refugee resettlement plan for the city and says the center's lack of an interpreter won't be a problem.

"Subject matter experts from the northern part of the state said that's there's no need for interpretation, there's no need for translation at that very young level and that the children will just naturally pick up the English language," said Louras.

"We know that the brain develops quickest 0-3 and if you're having trauma during that time that these kids are experiencing, these kids are going to develop differently," said Hover.

"Some people have resilient spirits and everyone has a different past," said Stacie Blake, United States Committee for Refugees and Immigrants.

Blake is the director of government and community relations and she works in Virginia and she says when the first family arrives, it's possible mistakes will be made and that's perfectly OK.

"As long as we are working together and putting forth our best efforts I know that newcomers will experience that as a welcoming intent," said Blake.

According to a Child Development Division spokeswoman, the cost of an interpreter is covered if the child is under 3 and is being assessed for Early Intervention Services. But if the child does not meet those requirements, Hover says they will have to rely on funding and volunteers.

"If we don't have volunteers or somebody on-site, it's not going to work," said Hover.