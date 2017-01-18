How Vermont's circus community is dealing with industry changes

There was a big announcement this week that will change family traditions around the country. The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus is planning to shut down. So how is Vermont's circus community faring in the wake of a changing industry?

Ringling Bros. is pulling the plug on the circus after more than 100 years. The company says a combination of high operating costs and a decrease in ticket sales led to the decision.

The New England Center for Circus Arts is based in Brattleboro. The group says it is saddened by the move. They say they're moving forward with circus entertainment that's rooted in great performances with a focus on physical artistry. The organization's co-founder, Serenity Smith Forchoin, says she's putting on 40 shows a year and that they're selling out.

Smith Forchoin says while Ringling Bros. is closing up shop, she sees the industry growing across the world. She says she's currently working with circus enthusiasts from 3 to 80. Watch the video for more.