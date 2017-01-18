Federal uncertainty could wreak havoc on Vt. budget

Vermont's sole U.S. congressman spent more than a dozen years as a state lawmaker. Thursday, Rep. Peter Welch briefed many of his former peers on the latest from the nation's capital just ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.

"There's a new reality and we don't quite understand exactly how it's going to function," said Welch, D-Vermont.

Budget choices in Washington, D.C., could have monumental impacts in Vermont, where federal funds account for more than $2 billion-- about half of the state budget.

It's not clear exactly what cuts the GOP-led Congress will make, but Welch says Republican efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act are already underway.

"They're deadly serious about it. This is not just campaign talk, this is a determined plan," Welch said.

But the replacement plan and associated spending are unlikely to come into focus for several months. State lawmakers are scheduled to draft their tax and spending plans well before then and will have to with a big piece of the equation unknown.

"The word unpredictable comes to mind, so I think we have to be prepared for any number of things," Rep. Mitzi Johnson, D-Vt. House Speaker.

The governor can alter the state budget on his own if only small tweaks are necessary. A select group of lawmakers get called in for bigger changes.

"Anything massive, I would want to make sure we have the full support of the Legislature," said Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont.

State law already requires the governor to call lawmakers back to the capital if a budget needs to change by more than 4 percent. Scott says he's hopeful that won't be necessary.

Sen. Tim Ashe, D-Vt. President Pro Tem, says lawmakers will likely leave themselves the option to return this fall as they gavel out this spring if Trump's budget breaks the bank for the state.

"I don't know what the right percentage is, but I think there's a you-know-it-when-you-see-it test that we'll have to try to put into language," Ashe said.

Scott's chief of staff says there will be a contingency reserve fund within his budget in order to deal with federal uncertainty. We'll get more details on exactly what that looks like next week when Scott addresses the Legislature.