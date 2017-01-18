Quantcast

Fan Photo of the Day: Emma 'Babe' Fay

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Happy 101st birthday to our "The :30" Fan of the Day Emma Fay. Her friends call her "Babe."

Emma's son, Jim, and daughter, Cheryl, shared these photos of her with her family! Thanks for watching the show Emma and enjoy your special day!

