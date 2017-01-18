UVM Medical Center support staff holds rally over mental health staffing crisis

Support staff at the UVM Medical Center say there's a mental health staffing crisis that's cutting in to patient care.

That led to a rally Wednesday afternoon outside the hospital in Burlington. Licensed nursing assistants and mental health technicians want to be let into the nurse's union. They say they're dealing with patients and should be able to organize.

The hospital says the staff members should unionize with other services in their unit which includes housekeeping and food service.

"We value your advocacy for your own needs so you don't need a third party to do that. We don't feel any reason to have the group of LNAs bypass the National Labor Relations Board rules," said Kate FitzPatrick. UVM Medical Center chief nursing officer. "The average we should have is 7 to 8 patients a day. You cannot do proper care doing 10-12 patients. You can't," said Heather Lambert Licensed nursing assistant.

The hospital has hired some temporary staff to try to ease the workload, but the workers we spoke with say it's not enough.