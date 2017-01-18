NH man survives scary collision with tractor-trailer

A man driving a Honda got pinned underneath a massive tractor-trailer.

It happened on Route 101 Wednesday in Hampton, New Hampshire. Police say the man driving the Honda slid into the tanker. Both vehicles then crashed into a barrier on the roadway. Police say the driver of the small car managed to get away uninjured. He climbed out of the side of his vehicle through the passenger window and underneath the tanker to safety. But the truck driver did suffer minor injuries and was sent to the hospital.

Police say excessive speed for the weather conditions may be a factor in the crash.