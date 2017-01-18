Former Channel 3 News reporter to be on reality TV show

Big news for a former member of the Channel 3 News team. Alex Apple is about to be on a reality TV show.

It's called "Stranded with a Million Dollars." Alex was one of 10 strangers shipped to a tropical island with nothing but the clothes on their backs and $1 million.

They can use the money to buy supplies, but the more they spend, the less the winner will have at the end. Alex filmed the show last year while he was still here at WCAX.

The debut episode is February 21 on MTV.