Quantcast

Police search for man who broke into Johnson bank - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Police search for man who broke into Johnson bank

Posted: Updated:
Surveillance Photo Surveillance Photo
Surveillance Photo Surveillance Photo
JOHNSON, Vt. -

Authorities are looking for the man who broke into a Johnson bank.

The Lamoille County Sheriff's Department says a man busted out a window to the Union Bank on Main Street.

They say it happened early Monday morning and that he got away with some rolled up change.

The suspect was wearing a dark-colored hoodie with a "Red Bull" logo on the front and "Fox Racing" logo on the lower right sleeve. 

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.