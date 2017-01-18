Quantcast

Police: Woman arrested in connection with Essex Junction robbery

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. -

Police say they've nabbed an alleged accomplice in an Essex Junction robbery.

Mitzie Burnor, 32, of Fairfax, was arrested late Wednesday night.

They say she's tied to the crime at the Simon's Mobil on Park Street, where they say someone showed a knife and got away with cash. Police are looking to make additional arrests.

