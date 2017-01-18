Armed robbery investigation in Norwich

Nearly three dozen law enforcement officers have completed a treehouse a New York state trooper was building for his daughter when he was killed in the line of duty earlier this month.
Smokers will no longer be able to light up in parks and ballfields in nine New Hampshire towns.
Gas prices have gone up a bit in northern New England.
According to research, every town and city across Vermont needs to fill an average of four to six drivers to complete all the school bus routes. Melissa Sheketoff finds out those positions will be filled
Residents in Burlington, Vermont, are set to feel a space crunch for the next several years as the parking at Burlington Town Center will close down for redevelopment.
Officials say 13 people are seeking appointment to a vacant seat in the Vermont House of Representatives.
Green Mountain College in Vermont is set to expand a sustainable design major with the opening of a new woodworking shop in Poultney.
A town official in Fairlee is stepping down after he announced he's moving to South Carolina.
