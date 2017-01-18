Quantcast

Armed robbery investigation in Norwich

NORWICH, Vt. -

Police say a man robbed Dan and Whits General Store Wednesday night.

Investigators say the man claimed to have a weapon and demanded money. He took off after he got the cash.

If you recognize him, call Norwich Police at 802-649-1460.

