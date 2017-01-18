Colchester students D.C. bound for inauguration

A group of Colchester High School students set off to see history. Fifteen young people from Rachel Cohen's "Election 2016" class boarded a bus headed for Washington, D.C., Wednesday night. They're on their way to Donald Trump's inauguration.

"It definitely finishes off this year of being able to participate in our politics. And being able to see the work that the people did, that's what we are going to witness at the inauguration, that's what people did when they voted on November 8th," said Chloe Bullock, a senior.

"I said, 'You're going to really experience something that a lot of people won't ever see in their lifetime, so just take it all in,'" said Mark Bullock, Chloe's father.

"I hope in the future more schools here in Vermont seeing this in four years will want to do it again. It doesn't matter who the president is but it's the process, the peaceful transition of power and it's just an awesome experience for these kids," said Kimberly Bullock, Chloe's mother.

The students took all their midterms before they left. They're due back Monday.

