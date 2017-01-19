Quantcast

New NH education commissioner nomination

CONCORD, N.H. -

Governor Chris Sununu nominated Frank Edelblut as his choice for education commissioner. This nomination requires a public hearing and approval from the five member executive council.

Edelbult is a former state representative and is a strong proponent of expanding school choice while limiting federal involvement in local schools.

The education commissioner oversees K-12 public schools and implements education policies and guidelines.

