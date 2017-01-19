Quantcast

Rollover crash closes part of I-91 - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Rollover crash closes part of I-91

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Kristopher Radder - Brattleboro Reformer Courtesy: Kristopher Radder - Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder - Brattleboro Reformer Kristopher Radder - Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder - Brattleboro Reformer Kristopher Radder - Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder - Brattleboro Reformer Kristopher Radder - Brattleboro Reformer
WESTMINSTER, Vt. -

A rollover crash involving a tractor-trailer shut down a section of Interstate 91 in Westminster Thursday morning.

It happened at about 1:30 a.m. between exits 5 and 6.

Vermont State Police say the driver of a Fedex truck pulling two trailers lost control on the icy road, sending the truck and one trailer down a bridge embankment onto Route 121. A second tractor-trailer then slammed into the disconnected trailer from the first truck that had remained on I-91, and that wreck blocked both northbound lanes.

Police say both drivers had minor injuries.

The northbound lanes of I-91 were closed for hours as crews removed the wrecked vehicles and VTrans inspected the bridge.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.