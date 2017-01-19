Rollover crash closes part of I-91

A rollover crash involving a tractor-trailer shut down a section of Interstate 91 in Westminster Thursday morning.

It happened at about 1:30 a.m. between exits 5 and 6.

Vermont State Police say the driver of a Fedex truck pulling two trailers lost control on the icy road, sending the truck and one trailer down a bridge embankment onto Route 121. A second tractor-trailer then slammed into the disconnected trailer from the first truck that had remained on I-91, and that wreck blocked both northbound lanes.

Police say both drivers had minor injuries.

The northbound lanes of I-91 were closed for hours as crews removed the wrecked vehicles and VTrans inspected the bridge.