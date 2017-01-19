Quantcast

Democrats want to raise Vt. minimum wage to $15 by 2022

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - House Democrats have introduced a proposal to raise Vermont's minimum wage to $15 by 2022.

This year, the minimum wage increased to $10 an hour, up from $9.60. It will increase next year to $10.50. In 2019 and beyond, it will be tied to the inflation rate.

Under the new proposal, the minimum wage would increase to $11.50 in 2019, $12.50 in 2020, $13.50 in 2021 and $15 in 2022.

The Rutland Herald reports Democratic Rep. Kiah Morris says more than 53,000 children in Vermont live in a household supported by someone earning less than $15 per hour.

The proposal will likely face opposition from Republican Gov. Phil Scott. His spokeswoman noted the wage increase already in effect and said the economic impact should be assessed before moving forward.

