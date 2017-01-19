1st Syrian refugee family reaches Rutland

"I think we will continue to see this family integrate seamlessly into our community the way my grandparents did from Greece," Rutland Mayor Chris Louras said.

Louras was hopeful Thursday as he described his meeting with the first Syrian refugee family to call his city home.

"The mom has a degree in French literature. She speaks French fluently and she writes children's books. The father, he has some rudimentary English language skills. He is insisting on using those skills. He wanted to speak to me about the snow," Louras said.

The snow was just melting from the ground last April when the mayor made headlines, announcing suddenly that Rutland would become a refugee resettlement community, welcoming Syrian families fleeing years of brutal civil war.

"There is no burden on the taxpayers of the city of Rutland," Louras said in April 2016.

In an emergency meeting with lawmakers, Louras promised that the city's taxpayers would be physically and financially safe.

"I'm most concerned about the language barrier," said Madeline Denis, the associate director of the Rutland County Parent-Child Center.

But just this week, we spoke with a child care center told to hire an interpreter. They say they can't afford it. And last September, the city's treasurer claimed taxes would go up because of the refugees, something the mayor adamantly denies.

"I'm here because the way the mayor did this was underhanded and conniving," Kelly Cross of Rutland said at a meeting in May 2016.

Marsha Cassel said, "How can we ignore the moral imperative to care about these people?"

The decision divided Rutland residents. But now that the families are here, the mayor asks skeptics to give them a chance.

"For those individuals in the community who still have a healthy skepticism, I think they recognize that in order to integrate our neighbors into the community we need to be welcoming," Louras said.

Louras was unable to tell us how many individuals arrived Wednesday but said the family is a "complete unit." A spokeswoman for the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants told us the family is staying with a temporary host family for a few days before they move into their own apartment.

A second family is expected to arrive Thursday. The refugee resettlement group tells us that they expect two to three families will arrive each month until September. All told, Rutland is expecting about 100 people.

Related Stories:

Is Rutland ready to care for refugee children?

Refugees expected in Rutland soon

Refugee group hires 3 to work with Syrians in Rutland

Vermont refugee group preparing for Syrians in Rutland

Rutland refugee prep continues despite post-election uncertainty

What's next for plans to bring Syrian refugees to Rutland?

Rutland prepares for 100 Syrians approved to resettle

New England has welcomed 650 Syrian refugees in past year

Syrian art helps Vermonters understand a foreign world

Report: Rutland mayor followed law in refugee efforts

Aldermen wait to release probe into mayor's refugee proposal

Rutland moves forward to learn more about cost of bringing in refugees

Will welcoming refugees cost Rutland taxpayers?

Could bringing refugees to Rutland ruin finances?

Rutland refugee support group starts donation drive

Mayor Louras on the debate over refugees in Rutland

Rutland aldermen OK probe into mayor's refugee proposal

Rutland community encouraged by Louras' Resettlement Cabinet

Rutland mayor to create cabinet for refugee resettlement

Rutland aldermen vote to probe mayor's refugee proposal

Former US ambassador to Syria on relocating refugees to Rutland

Rutland looks to Winooski on refugee resettlement

Rutland holds special meeting on refugee resettlement plan

Rutland residents call for public referendum on refugees

Mayor's role in Rutland refugee debate

Rutland kids help create new book featuring people in town

Rutland holds special meeting on Syrian refugee resettlement

Many still uneasy about refugee resettlement in Rutland

Grass-roots group holds meeting to discuss refugees in Rutland

Rutland residents pack City Hall to give feedback on refugee plan

Not all welcoming plan to bring refugees to Rutland

Rutland to welcome Syrian refugees