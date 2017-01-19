Arrest warrant issued for man charged with killing horse

BARRE, Vt. (AP) - An arrest warrant has been issued for the man accused of using a bow and arrow to fatally shoot a horse in Vermont.

The Times-Argus reports 21-year-old Quinton Clayton, of East Montpelier, was supposed to report to court upon his release from a substance abuse treatment facility.

The judge says he believes Clayton failed to complete the program and was dismissed on Tuesday.

Clayton's attorney says his client was at his grandparents' home on Tuesday night and knew of the Wednesday court date.

Clayton pleaded not guilty in October to using a bow and arrow to shoot and kill a quarter horse named Bunny. Police say the bow and arrows were stolen from the owner's car.

Christopher Goslant pleaded not guilty last week to helping kill the horse.

