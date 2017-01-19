Cuomo wants $35M more for after-school programs

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York state would spend $35 million more on after-school programs for some of the most vulnerable children in the state under a plan from Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Cuomo, a Democrat, included the funding in the $152 billion state budget proposal released Tuesday.

The money would provide after school programming for an estimated 22,000 additional children in low-wage communities, a 36 percent increase.

Cuomo's budget plan also includes $1 billion in new spending on public education.

Lawmakers are now beginning the process of reviewing the spending document. They will likely make changes and hope to approve a final budget before the new fiscal year begins April 1.

