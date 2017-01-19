Arlington residents hope for answers on homicide

Arlington residents had the chance Thursday night to ask Vermont State Police questions about a recent homicide in the area.

Every seat at the Federated Church in Arlington was taken, every hallway jam-packed and lined wall to wall with anxious residents wanting answers.

Two weeks ago, the body of Helen Jones, 81, was discovered in her Arlington home. Police determined her death was a homicide due to stab wounds to the torso.

With no one in custody, residents question their safety and the well-being of their children. Jones' house is located just behind the town's high school and parents say rumors of students' involvement in the homicide have some scared.

"The fear that is in my children's face now that I don't know how to take that out of them, I don't know what to say to them," said Susan Jennings, Arlington.

Police told the crowd they are actively visiting and checking in with schools in the area, but what took parents by surprise is that investigators say they are collecting evidence from the schools' surveillance cameras and Wi-Fi.

"We're not just there making sure your kids are safe. Yes, that's our priority but there is an evidentiary value to that," said Det. Todd Wilkins, Vermont State Police.

"You have to put your faith in the police officers in what they are doing and let them do their jobs," said Jennings.

Last week, police searched a house on East Arlington Road, calling it a criminal investigation. Many questioned whether that search and the homicide were related.

Some were blunt with their questions and got straight to the point.

Resident: Do you have like a short list of people who are suspects or...?

Wilkins: By sharing that information, it can really hinder or ruin a very important investigation.

What information state police did give residents was how to improve the safety of their own homes.

"Be more vigilant than you normally would be and maybe it's time to start locking our doors," said Lt. Tom McCoy, Vermont State Police.

The meeting ended around 8 p.m. and residents went their own ways back to their homes, homes all of them said will be locked.

