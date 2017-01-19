Lake recovering from drought

There's some good news about the ongoing drought in our region.

After experiencing near-record low lake levels this past summer, recent snowfall and rain seem to have helped Lake Champlain. And with more winter weather expected, the trend is moving up to get the lake level back to the normal depth. However, the National Weather Service says we're still not where we need to be yet.

"It has improved a little bit we are running now about a foot below normal. But we were a good foot and half or so and not too far off record lows. We have seen a little bit of recovery in the lake, but still trending below normal," said Greg Hanson of the National Weather Service.

But as skiers and riders have likely noticed, the NWS says snowfall is below normal so far this year.