Thousands of snowmobiles recalled for fire hazards

Two popular manufacturers are recalling thousands of snowmobiles.

Yamaha says its snowmobiles with aftermarket turbochargers can overboost, causing severe engine damage and leading to crash and fire hazards.

Arctic Cat says the fuel tank on some of its snowmobiles can crack and fuel can leak into the engine, which is also a fire hazard.

For more on the recalls:

www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2017/Arctic-Cat-Recalls-Snowmobiles

www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2017/Yamaha-Recalls-Snowmobiles