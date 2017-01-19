Quantcast

Thousands of snowmobiles recalled for fire hazards - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Thousands of snowmobiles recalled for fire hazards

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Two popular manufacturers are recalling thousands of snowmobiles.

Yamaha says its snowmobiles with aftermarket turbochargers can overboost, causing severe engine damage and leading to crash and fire hazards.

Arctic Cat says the fuel tank on some of its snowmobiles can crack and fuel can leak into the engine, which is also a fire hazard.

For more on the recalls:

www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2017/Arctic-Cat-Recalls-Snowmobiles

www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2017/Yamaha-Recalls-Snowmobiles

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.