Settlement for family of slain Vt. toddler

There was a huge settlement for the biological father of a little girl who died while in state care. Willis Sheldon will get a half million dollar payout three years after his daughter's alleged murder.

Authorities say 2-year-old Dezirae Sheldon was killed by her stepfather, Dennis Duby. And when she was an infant, the little girl's mother, Sandra Eastman, was convicted of child cruelty. There was a delay in getting medical care for Dezirae's broken legs. After that, the Vermont Department for Children and Families placed her in state custody but later returned Dezirae to their home without determining who had broken her legs.

Dezirae died in February 2014 when prosecutors say Duby crushed her skull. Dezirae's biological father, Willis "Buddy" Sheldon sued the state for failing to protect his daughter. His lawyers say they showed that the state had policies in place that could have protected Dezirae if they had been followed.

"I think he wanted DCF to learn it needed to follow its own policies and by not doing so it could cause immense harm to children," said Sharon Gentry, Sheldon's attorney. "There were numerous opportunities for those checks and balances for different sets of eyes to be on this case and we believe had those eyes been on it, a very different outcome would have been reached."

Sheldon's lawyers say the Vermont dad used $250,000 of the settlement to create a trust for Dezirae's half-sister.

Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan said, "The state hopes the settlement allows the family to close this chapter and allows DCF to focus on its core mission which is to protect children."

Dennis Duby remains in prison awaiting trial. He has pleaded not guilty to murder.

