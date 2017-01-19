High number of gonorrhea cases reported for 2016

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Health officials say New Hampshire has reported a high number of gonorrhea cases for last year, at 465.

The average in the past was about 130 cases per year, going back to 2007.

Dr. Benjamin Chan, state epidemiologist, said Thursday that New Hampshire historically has had one of the lowest rates of the sexually transmitted disease in the country. He said health officials are working to identify people who may have been exposed to gonorrhea to connect them with testing and treatment.

Gonorrhea most commonly infects the reproductive tract, including the cervix, uterus, and fallopian tubes in women, and the urethra in women and men. It also can infect the throat, and rectum.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the national rate reached a historic low in 2009, but has been on the increase since then.

