NH Senate approves bill targeting labor unions, sends to House

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Senate has granted approval to a bill aimed at targeting labor union's membership and finances.
The Republican-led body passed the bill known as "right to work" Wednesday after nearly two hours of debate. The bill says unions can't force non-members to pay fees or dues. Supporters say it supports worker freedom and will attract businesses, while opponents say it will weaken unions and their collective bargaining power.
The bill's passage offers Republicans an early win on a key issue, but it must win support in the House, as well. Sen. Sharon Carson was the only Republican to vote against the bill.
Right to work is a perennial issue at the Statehouse. Democratic Sen. Donna Soucy says debating it again feels like the movie "Groundhog Day."
