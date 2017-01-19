Quantcast

Police: Rite Aid employee accused of stealing prescription drugs

ENOSBURGH, Vt. -

A Rite Aid employee is accused of stealing prescription drugs from the pharmacy where she worked.

Bernadette Lourie of Richford has been arrested and is facing multiple counts of prescription fraud. The Enosburgh pharmacy reported approximately 750 missing Tramodal tablets over the last few months. Tramadol is a schedule V regulated drug in Vermont. The arrest is a result of a joint investigation by Vermont State Police and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

