NY police warn of laced drugs after 2 fatal overdoses

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. -

New York State Police are warning about an especially dangerous batch of drugs on the streets.

They say they're investigating two fatal overdoses in the Clinton County area. They say the circumstances are unusual and there's the possibility that very strong dangerous opiates are being laced with other substances.

