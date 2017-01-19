Quantcast

Shumlin, Ayotte named fellows at Harvard - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Shumlin, Ayotte named fellows at Harvard

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Former Vermont Gov. Peter Shumlin and former New Hampshire Sen. Kelly Ayotte are headed to Harvard. The two have been named fellows at the John F. Kennedy School of Government's Institute of Politics. This spring they will meet with students and faculty as part of the institute's efforts to encourage interest in public life and to increase interaction between the academic and political communities.

The former governor of Mississippi will also join them in Cambridge.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.