Sportsmen, women set their sights on Essex Jct.

Sportsmen and women from across the region will descend on Essex Junction this weekend. That's where the Yankee Sportsman's Classic is being set up at the Champlain Valley Expo.

The annual event draws crowds from all over the region for seminars and workshops. And because it's the 25th anniversary, people can enter to win prizes. Organizers say the show has broad appeal.

"This is going to be hard to believe, but I had a phone call yesterday from Storrs, Connecticut. Somebody heard about the show and called me and said, 'What is the address so I can put it in my GPS? I heard about the show and we are coming up for a couple of days.' Stores, Connecticut!" said John Laverne, the promoter.

