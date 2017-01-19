Quantcast

Sportsmen, women set their sights on Essex Jct. - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Sportsmen, women set their sights on Essex Jct.

Posted: Updated:
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. -

Sportsmen and women from across the region will descend on Essex Junction this weekend. That's where the Yankee Sportsman's Classic is being set up at the Champlain Valley Expo.

The annual event draws crowds from all over the region for seminars and workshops. And because it's the 25th anniversary, people can enter to win prizes. Organizers say the show has broad appeal.

"This is going to be hard to believe, but I had a phone call yesterday from Storrs, Connecticut. Somebody heard about the show and called me and said, 'What is the address so I can put it in my GPS? I heard about the show and we are coming up for a couple of days.' Stores, Connecticut!" said John Laverne, the promoter.

The show runs Friday through Sunday. Click here for more information.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.